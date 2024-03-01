Half of residents in Northampton are secretly always in competition
A poll of 2,000 adults – including those residing in the city – found 38 per cent are covertly ruthless when playing games.
With 45 per cent admitting their only aim when competing is to secure victory.
For some (25 per cent), their sense of competition doesn't end when they succeed - as they revealed they are 'bad winners.'
Among those who admit to having cutthroat approach, 62 per cent are so competitive they'll never let others win even to be nice.
The study on behalf of 888 poker found those polled are especially keen to win when playing boardgames and card games (38 per cent), followed by sports (34 per cent).
They’re also competitive when it comes to supporting their favourite sports teams (30 per cent) - meaning Cobblers fans will be quick to wind up their rivals.
Nearly a third (31 per cent) are eager outperform colleagues in the workplace.
While 15 per cent like to come out top in the style stakes, and others like to outdo others with earnings (19 per cent) and acquiring the latest tech (10 per cent).
While 16 per cent admit they’re eager to be the best at everything – even when doing mundane tasks like peeling potatoes.
It also emerged 92 per cent have a favourite gameshow and 88 per cent have a favourite reality competition show - further underlining their love of competition.
The most popular gameshows locally are ‘The Chase’, ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ and ‘Tipping Point’.
With ‘I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’, ‘Great British Bake-Off’, and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ the most loved reality competition shows.