Fans flocked to social media after Dave Myers returned to their screens after his cancer treatment

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read

Hairy Biker Dave Myers delighted fans as he appeared on This Morning today, Wednesday, April 26, alongside his co-star Si King. The TV chefs joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio to serve up a delicious lamb koftas dish.

Grinning, Dave, who announced his cancer diagnosis last year, said he is doing well and is glad to be back at work.

"I’m doing very well and it’s so nice to be back, Phil. It’s a working progress and I’ve got my hair back and doing well,” he said.

Previously, in an episode of Tommy Banks’ Seasoned podcast, the 65-year-old explained how he’s learning to live with cancer and that he is “kinda doing alright” whilst detailing his “brutal” cancer treatment.”

    “It’s funny, when you first start chemotherapy… It’s quite hard. I’m still having it. It really was brutal. I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.

    He continued: “At first I thought, “Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years”, except [my] appetite was dreadful! For me, a glutton, losing my appetite was awful.

    “A can of soup was about as far as I could go - now I’ve got to the point where I’m at the weight I want to be, and I want to maintain it.”

    This is not the first time that the Hairy Biker has described his difficulties with chemotherapy, discussing the treatment with Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast where Dave said: “By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

    Dave Myers and Si King Dave Myers and Si King
    “So I’ve had to learn to walk again properly - it’s a funny thing, chemotherapy, it’s one of life’s great levellers. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you’re in the s***.”

