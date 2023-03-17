Alison Hammond has been confirmed as the new Great British Bake Off co-host alongside Noel Fielding. The popular This Morning presenter will replace Matt Lucas, who announced his departure from the hit show last year.

Taking to Twitter , Hammond said on Friday: “It’s official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off!

"Let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

The tweet was accompanied with a video of her alongside co-host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as cakes. In the video, Alison interviews the fondant version of herself, asking how she feels about hosting the show.

"Well do you know what I’m just absolutely thrilled, I’m meeting the bakers very soon,” fondant Hammond replied. “I’m joining the Great British Bake Off, I’m so very excited... I’m so very happy and I can’t wait to get started."

The official GBBO twitter account confirmed the news , saying: “We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait!”

Alison has appeared in the GBBO tent once before, challenging singer James Blunt and presenter Alex Jones in a celebrity Stand Up To Cancer special. She didn’t impress the judges, as Paul Hollywood said her brownies appeared to have been made by a 5-year-old.