The penultimate day of Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds in the area. The organisers of the event have expressed their ‘deep regret’ for cancelling Saturday’s event which was packed full of motorsport displays and talks.

This is the first time in the 30 year history of the event that a decision has been made to cancel the event, which takes place in West Sussex. It was announced late on Friday evening that due to the severe weather warning, issued by the Met Office, there was potential risk so organisers cancelled the motorsport event.

Thousands of people were expected to attend at the weekend which was expected to be packed full with excitement for F1 fans, including the return of Sebastian Vettel to an F1 car and Mick Schumacher driving his father Michael’s W02 F1 car in his 2011 helmet in suit.

Organisers said the forecasted weather posed a ‘serious risk’ to the temporary structures that had been erected around the site for the event. In a statement released on the website, Goodwood said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023).

“After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood Area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history.”

Sunday’s event is currently still going ahead as originally planned but is sold out, with Saturday tickets not being accepted on the gates. Customers for the cancelled event will be told in the coming days how to get refunds, with organisers asking people not to contact the ticket office.

