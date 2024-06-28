Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dua Lipa along with Harry Styles was named in Sunday Times first 40 under 40 Rich List.

With disco-pop anthems like New Rules, Don’t Start Now, One Kiss, Levitating and Houdini, Dua Lipa is set to take Glastonbury 2024 by storm as she takes to the Pyramid stage tonight. Earlier this year, she told the BBC that “I’ve got to figure out a way to make 150,000 people feel like they’re in a small little nightclub.” She went on to say “That’s the goal, and if there’s one place to do it, it’s gotta be Glasto.”

In preparation for Glastonbury 2024, Dua Lipa has been rehearsing with her team of dancers in Birmingham. It is expected that her headline show on the Pyramid stage will begin tonight at 10pm BST and end at around 11.45pm. As for whether anyone will be joining her on stage as a special guest, there are rumours that it could be ‘80s icon Cyndi Lauper, but fans will just have to wait and see…

We may only be half way through 2024 but it is already shaping up to be quite the year for Dua Lipa. She was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024 and is still only 28 years old. She has three Grammys and picked up her seventh Brit award in March. The lead single, Houdini from her third studio album, Radical Optimism, peaked at No 2 in the UK singles chart.

As if dominating the music world wasn’t enough, Dua Lipa made her acting debut with a cameo in Barbie last year and starred in Matthew Vaughn’s spy movie Argylle. She is also one of the most listened-to-female artists on Spotify, and her song Dance the Night was not only on the Barbie soundtrack, but it became her fourth No 1 single.