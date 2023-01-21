Freddie Flintoff is rumoured to be considering walking away from his job at Top Gear, ending his four-year-run of hosting the BBC show. The 45-year-old sporting icon was involved in a horror car crash in December that saw him rushed to hospital where he was “lucky to be alive”.

The accident occurred on a Top Gear test track and Freddie was left with broken bones. Since the incident, the former cricketer has taken time away from the programme to recover from his injuries - but close friends think he is done.

According to The Times, a source close to Freddie Flintoff explained: “He was making a good recovery physically following the crash, but the psychological impact was less clear.”

It is understood the 45-year-old has been left “psychologically traumatised” following the crash at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13. Close friends to the sports star, such as Piers Morgan, have said he remains “shaken” but “is going to be okay”.

