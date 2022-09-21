FIFA 23 ratings: Fastest players revealed by EA Sports including Kylian Mbappe, Alphonso Davies and Vincius Jr
Former Manchester United player Dan James makes the top 15 fastest players
With the release date of the highly anticipated FIFA 23 game just around the corner, EA Sports, the creators of the game are slowly releasing player ratings.
The ratings of the 1,000 rated players on the popular video game were released, including the fastest players in the world.
There was some shock within the community when it was revealed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had both received downgrades.
Whenever people play Ultimate Team, Career Mode or any other mode on the game - pace is always a desired attribute.
Most Popular
Here are the fastest players on FIFA 23.
When is the FIFA 23 release date?
FIFA this year, like previous years, has more than one release date. Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will be able to play the game on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.
The game will go on a general sale on Friday, 30 September 2022.
Who are the fastest players on FIFA 23?
Here are the top 15 fastest players on FIFA 23
- Kylian Mbappe - PSG - 97 Pace
- Adama Traore - Wolves - 96 Pace
- Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid - 95 Pace
- Dan James - Fulham - 95 Pace
- Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin - 95 Pace
- Gerrit Holtmann - VfL Bochum - 94 Pace
- Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao - 94 Pace
- Sebastian Villa - Boca Juniors - 94 Pace
- Ismaila Sarr - Watford FC - 94 Pace
- Kevin Schade - SC Freiburg - 94 Pace
- Alex Bangura - SC Cambuur - 94 Pace
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - 94 Pace
- Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen - 94 Pace
- Jeremiah St Juste - Sporting Lisbon - 93 Pace
- Theo Hernandez - AC Milan - 93 Pace