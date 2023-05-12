Fed-up road users expose town’s pothole problem – by painting penises on them

Fed-up motorists have drawn attention to potholes in a UK town – by painting rude shapes on them. The dodgy daubings appeared in white spray paint on a road outside Uckfield College in East Sussex.

Locals appear to have lost patience waiting for the holey highway to be repaired - resulting in crude phallus drawings that have attracted interest online. The artwork also seemingly spurred authorities into action, with a work crew arriving on scene this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Helen Carr wrote on Thursday (May 11): “Meanwhile, over in Uckfield, attention has been well and truly drawn to the pothole problem by the college. At lunchtime we then got the road sweeper going up and down about 30 times trying to scrub them out, but all he achieved was to make the edges of the holes crumble even more and tear up the road.”

Helen added on Friday (May 12): “I took the photos yesterday morning. Today the pothole fixing gang turned up.”

Most Popular

Other comments on Thursday included “Drawn by the College’s A level art class? Still life,” and “Looks like we should all rush out and buy a can of spray paint and get out and do all the potholes on our surrounding areas then!!!!”

While other jokers posted: “Yay...wan!sy has come to sussex” and “I wonder who has the b***s to paint them?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex County Council released a statement over the drawings, which read: “We understand people’s concerns about potholes but this is not the way to address the situation. We’d urge people to report potholes directly to us so we can assess and arrange repairs.

Locals appear to have lost patience waiting for the holey highway in East Sussex to be repaired - and the resulting crude phallus drawings have attracted interest online.

“We are responsible for more than 2,000 miles of road and last year we repaired more than 24,000 potholes. We prioritise our work, according to locally approved policies, to ensure potholes that present the greatest danger to road users are repaired as quickly as possible.