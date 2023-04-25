Fanta hint at what its mystery flavour could be with ‘baking’ Instagram post

Fanta has shared its latest hint for its limited edition #WhatTheFanta release. 2023 marks the fourth year of the mystery flavour challenge for Fanta customers.

The drink brand launched its latest mystery flavour earlier this year in February as it urged soda fans to try and guess the flavour of the beverage. Since then, guesses have flooded social media as many have shared their thoughts on what the purple-coloured drink could be.

Taking to picture sharing platform Instagram last week, the brand shared a clue at what the drink flavour could be. A short clip shows the purple-coloured fizzy drink through the window of an oven door. The caption further hints at a baking theme as it adds: "We’re baking up a storm in the #WhatTheFanta kitchen."

Unsurprisingly the post’s comment section is filled with follow-up guesses, with the brand having given some users feedback on if they’re heading in the right direction.

Cheesecake seems to be on the right track, as many of the comments that mention the dessert have been praised by the Fanta Instagram. In response to one commenter’s guess of Blueberry cheesecake, the Fanta team replied: "Sounds delicious, but that is incorrect. It is really close. Have another go."

