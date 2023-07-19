Family pay tribute to ‘amazing’ Youtuber and Instagram star Annabelle who has died aged 22
Tributes have poured in for popular influencer Annabelle Ham who has died aged 22
Popular influencer Annabelle Ham has died aged 22, her sisters have confirmed. Annabelle racked up over 100,000 combined followers on a variety of platforms including Instagram and Youtube.
The star was well known for posting videos that detailed her life as a student in Georgia, where she was part of a sorority at Kennesaw State University. Other content produced by Annabelle included makeup tutorials and shopping hauls.
Her sorority paid tribute, saying: “Alpha Omicron Pi is mourning the loss of Annabelle Ham, Beta Zeta, who passed away on 15 July 2023. Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.”
Her sister, Alexandria Ham said: “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”
The 22-year-olds other sister, Amelia, also paid tribute to her sister, saying: “Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me.
“She was amazing, she has gone to so many places, seen and done so many things,” she wrote, along with a photo of the siblings. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”