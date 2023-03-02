Ex-Eastenders star Danny Dyer has lifted the lid on the real reason he decided to leave the hit BBC One soap. Dyer spoke about his departure from the show on BBC’s ‘The One Show’ on Tuesday evening (February 28).

The 45-year-old left the much-loved soap after almost 10 years - with the fate of his character, Mick Carter, shrouded in mystery after his apparent death. He appeared on the BBC show to discuss his new game show Cheat alongside Ellie Taylor.

His character, Mick Carter, seemingly died during an explosive Christmas Day episode last year. Due to his departure being recent, host Alex Jones, 45, touched on his exit, nine years after he initially joined.

She said: “You left EastEnders a year ago, and now we’re about to see this new drama that you’re in called Heat... what can you tell us about that?" Heat is the name of his new Channel 5 drama. The plot focuses on two families as they take a joint vacation amidst the bushfire season.

Danny replied: "I left EastEnders, it was a very emotional thing for me. I signed up for this other job, I literally left, packed a bag and flew to Australia. The reason I did it, it was a really good script and everything, but I wanted to work in the sunshine."

