Tributes have been paid to a Brit who died after a dive boat caught fire in Egypt. 58-year-old Christina Quinn was named as one of three British passengers to die and was a chief executive of St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth.

The three tourists were among a group of 15 qualified diving enthusiasts who were on a break on the vessel. Reports suggest the blaze broke out after an electrical fire in the boat’s engine room at 8:30am local time (6:30am UK time) on Sunday, June 11.

Twelve of the 15 diving enthusiasts, along with 14 crew members, made it safely off the burning vessel however Ms. Quinn and two other British tourists did not. Tour operator Scuba Travel said the others were evacuated to a nearby boat due to the "severity of the fire”.

A spokesperson for Ms. Quinn’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words."

The boat left Port Ghalib last Tuesday (June 6), and was due to return Sunday (June 11). When the incident happened, the vessel was located off the Elphinstone Reef in the Red Sea near the town of Marsa Alam.

