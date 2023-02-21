The 32-year-old hit singer has launched the condiment company ‘Tingly Teds’, named after his childhood nickname Ted. The Castle on The Hill singer is a self proclaimed sauce lover and plans to take Tingly Ted with him everywhere he goes as he tours the world.

As a lifelong ketchup and hot sauce obsessive, Ed Sheeran says he had a dream to make the “ketchup of hot sauces”. The star has previously linked up with Heinz to release a limited edition ‘tomato Edchup’. Tingly Ted’s is described as having fresh lemon notes and a smoky flavour that makes the red jalapeno and capsicum chillies ‘sing’, along with a mix of herbs and spices ‘that all infuse together to create a party in your mouth’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hot sauce comes in two flavours, Tingly and Xtra Tingly, which are available as a bundle for £6. Tingly is for those who want a ‘warm booming sensation’ while tingly extra is for those ‘willing to turn up the heat’.

Ed Sheeran said: “I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn’t want to do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces.

Most Popular

“I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup. I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the Tingly and the Xtra Tingly.”

In an interview with MTV, Sheeran revealed that the song is about his late grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to order Tingly Ted