EastEnders fans have praised actress Danielle Harold for her portrayal of the terminally ill Lola Pierce, who left some viewers ‘inconsolable’ after her death, ending her 12 year run on the BBC soap.

Lola’s death was played out on Wednesday night (May 31), after recent episodes saw her health deteriorate following a long battle with brain tumour. She died surrounded by her daughter Lexi and husband Jay.

Immediately after the heartbreaking episode, viewers were quick to praise the soap and actress for how they played out the storyline. One viewer said: “Beautiful, emotional and heartbreaking. Just an amazing episode. RIP Lola.”

Another fan said: "For last week, I have been inconsolable while watching Lola’s final days in #EastEnders. I was my mum’s carer for two years till she passed when I was 13. My heart goes out to all children who lose a parent. So much intense grief so young.”

Other fans also called for Harold to win an award, with one fan of the soap labelling her performance as ‘spellbinding’. She has been nominated for Best Leading Performer at the British Soap Awards.