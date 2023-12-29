Watch: E-scooter rider caught on motorway hard shoulder over the drink-drive limit
An e-scooter rider was caught over the limit on a motorway hard shoulder by police
Police have released a video of an e-scooter caught riding at 3am on a motorway hard shoulder - while over the drink-drive limit.
The footage was post on X, formerly Twitter, by Avon and Somerset police, who said it was a privately owned scooter and that the rider was 'twice the drink-drive limit'. They also added that it was 'rubbish weather' and that: 'You couldn't write it!'
The rider was arrested and charged with drink-driving, having no insurance, and being a learner driver on a motorway.