Hot off the heels of his Bafta win, Lenny Rush has bagged his next project as he is set to take on the role of Morris in the upcoming series of Doctor Who. The show will feature Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor.

Lenny has starred in numerous shows including Dodger and A Christmas Carol but it was his starring role in Daisy May Coopers Am I Being Unreasonable that won him the Bafta for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme this year. Speaking about joining the time travelling team on Doctor Who, Lenny said: "It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!"

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: "This is what Doctor Who’s all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!"

Doctor Who will return this November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

So, when can you expect to see Lenny and co return to our screens? Here’s everything we know about Ncuti Gatwa’s first full season as The Doctor

Doctor Who 2023 series release date

Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.

Very little is known about Gatwa’s first full series as the Doctor as the 60th anniversary special will come before that. However, Russel T Davies did say that fans are in for a treat: I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”