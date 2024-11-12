Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Disney has premiered a heart-warming short film for Christmas, in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new short supports long-term charity partner, Make-A-Wish International, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For generations, Disney has been an ever-present part of the holiday season all over the world, and this short builds on the enduring connection that so many families have with Disney during this special time of year,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Disney

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taika Waititi on this timeless story of childhood friendship against the backdrop of this magical season.”

A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus follows the journey of a child who discovers a curious octopus has attached to his head during a seaside vacation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning home, the boy forms a true friendship with the octopus by introducing his new companion to his life on land, before taking the lovable octopus out into the world to experience the joy of the holidays.

The boy comes to understand the extent of the octopus’ desire to explore everything the world has to offer, and he sets in motion a plan to make it happen. For the boy and the octopus, it is the precious everyday moments of childhood and friendship, as much as the magic of the season, that make their time together so meaningful.

Disney fans will love finding even more hidden Easter eggs throughout the holiday short including from beloved films like Moana (2016), Lilo and Stitch (2002), and Toy Story (1995), among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story manages to connect the feelings that you get around the holidays, and the joy, the goodwill and everything, with those same emotions and those same sensibilities you get from Disney films,” said Taika Waititi. “I think they go hand in hand and it's the perfect match – and only Disney could have made something like this…with me.”

A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy and The Octopus is the latest creative collaboration between Waititi and The Walt Disney Company. The acclaimed filmmaker is the director of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Next Goal Wins (2023), as well as executive producer of Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, and the forthcoming limited series, Interior Chinatown.

The short was created in conjunction with global creative agency adam&eveDDB and produced by Hungry Man. A melodic rendition of “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid (1989) can be heard throughout the short, highlighting the octopus’ desire to explore the world above. This beautiful take on the fan-favorite song was recorded live by a 60-piece orchestra and mixed in the legendary recording studio Abbey Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney’s holiday campaign in EMEA is once again supporting its long-term charity partner, Make-A-Wish International. For 44 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to provide joy when it’s needed most to children and their families, making more than 155,000 wishes come true globally. Disneyland Paris welcomes Make-A-Wish children through its gates all year round, and later this month, 50 families from across Europe and the Middle East will travel to the park to have their Disney wish granted. The families will spend the weekend enjoying quality time together, meeting their favourite characters, and experiencing all the magic that Disneyland Paris has to offer.

“We are honoured to be supported once again by Disney’s holiday campaign this year, helping us to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses all over the world,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO Make-A-Wish International.

“The festive season is a period for togetherness and quality time with loved ones, and we hope the special wish weekend at Disneyland Paris will bring joy and strength to these families, when they need it most.”