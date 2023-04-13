News you can trust since 1897
A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who were last seen a week ago.

By Sophie Wills
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who were last seen a week ago. Shelan and her children, Anas and Sana, were last spotted at the Britannia Hotel in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on April 5 at 4.30 pm - but haven’t been seen since.

It is thought that the family could be travelling across the UK, said Greater Manchester Police. The force has released photos of the two children and their mother this morning (Thursday, April 13) in the hope that the public can help find them.

A Greater Manchester Police Facebook post read: "#APPEAL | Can you help police find a missing family from #Stockport? Shelan (aged in her 30s) and her two children, Anas (aged 11) and Sana (aged 10), were last seen at the Britannia Hotel, Stockport on Wednesday 5 April at 4:30pm.

Shelan and her children, Anas and Sana, were last seen a week ago.
    “It is believed the family are travelling across the UK. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Shelan and the children and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

    Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8569790 or 101.

