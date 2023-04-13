A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who were last seen a week ago. Shelan and her children, Anas and Sana, were last spotted at the Britannia Hotel in Stockport, Greater Manchester , on April 5 at 4.30 pm - but haven’t been seen since.

It is thought that the family could be travelling across the UK, said Greater Manchester Police . The force has released photos of the two children and their mother this morning (Thursday, April 13) in the hope that the public can help find them.

Shelan (aged in her 30s)

“It is believed the family are travelling across the UK. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Shelan and the children and want to make sure they are safe and well.”