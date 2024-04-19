Dad 'hacked to death' with machete and zombie knifes in brutal attack outside KFC - gang jailed for 82 years
Chilling footage shows the moment a dad was murdered in the street after being attacked by a gang of thugs armed with machetes and zombie knives. The graphic video shows how Kelvin Ward, 50, was brutally stabbed as he left a Birmingham KFC drive-thru with his son, who the gang had been trying to kill. Shocking footage released by police shows the hooded yobs launching at Mr Ward armed with massive blades as they chased him across the street.
At Coventry Crown Court, Tyrone Hollywood, 17, who can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted, was convicted of murder alongside Leighton Williams, 29.
Aaron Coates, 18, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. Rusharn Williams-Reid, 18, was cleared of murder and manslaughter. All four were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son. They were jailed for a total of 82 years this week.
Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, head of West Midlands Police's Homicide department, described the attack as “absolutely horrific”. He added: “You can see from the video evidence the ruthless determination that the attackers had as they chase down Mr Ward and his son, and ultimately kill Mr Ward.”