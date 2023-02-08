Consumer champion Martin Lewis has predicted exactly when the £900 cost of living payment will land in bank accounts in 2023. The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) announced that eligible claimants on means-tested benefits will receive the cash boost this year, split into three instalments of £301, £300 and £299.

The DWP is yet to confirm exactly when these will be paid, but confirmed the first two payments will be made in Spring and Autumn 2023, with the final lump due in Spring 2024. But taking to his Twitter account to update his 2.1 million followers, Mr Lewis gave claimants a rough idea of when to expect them amid the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Money Saving Expert founder said he believed the first “Spring” payment of £301 wouldn’t be paid until after April 6, as it’s for the next tax year. Mr Lewis thinks the “Autumn” payment of £300 will hit bank accounts in October or November 2023.

The next payment of £299 won’t hit bank accounts until “Spring 2024, before the tax year ends on April 6. Mr Lewis added that the reason the payments are in different amounts instead of being split evenly is so that it is easier to pinpoint any problems with payments.

Most Popular

Eligible claimants don’t need to apply for the cost of living payment as payments will be made automatically - if you receive a text message, email or phone call asking you to apply, it’s a scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad