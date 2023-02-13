After a weekend break, Britain’s most beloved soaps are all back tonight (February 13) with some juicy storylines set to continue. EastEnders fans will be glad to hear that the usual schedule is back after a brief disturbance last week.

The much loved BBC One soap usually airs every weeknight, bar Fridays, from 7:30pm for 30 minutes. Due to FA Cup coverage between Sunderland and Fulham, the episode wasn’t aired on Wednesday (February 8), and was instead shown on Friday (February 10).

A long-standing storyline involving Stephen is starting to heat up, as he hatches another plan and spikes Carla’s drink. Stephen’s life has been in free fall since murdering Teddy and causing the death of Leo.

Elsewhere, in EastEnders, Ryan returns to Albert Square following Whitney’s revelation about Lily. Stacey meets with Ryan at the café and Lily soon arrives to see her dad, who offers to help the family out financially.

In the Dales, Amy is set to sign some papers for the solicitor but things go south when Cain spots them. Will and Cain have a tense discussion about Amy’s orders to keep Cain away from Kyle.

What’s happening in the soaps this week?

Coronation Street

Carla tells Sarah she can keep working there and finish her designs in the factory in return for an apology. Carla also lets Stephen know that resurrect the deal with Rufus and in return he’ll receive 15% commission and a permanent contract.

At a hotel, Rufus makes it clear to Stephen that he’s not interested, but a desperate Stephen begs him to reconsider. Rufus hands Stephen a vial of LSD and heads to the bathroom, where he snorts a line of coke and he collapses.

Coronation Street (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Adam and Sarah have a talk, with Sarah becoming more distant from him due to work commitments. Adam says he thinks it’s a good time for them to start trying for a baby, but Sarah admits to Michael she doesn’t want another baby.

Peter tells Kevin and Abi how he told Carla he could trade up from an onion bhaji to a motorbike. Abi gives him details of a guy she knows, and Peter trades in a tablet for the bike, and a police officer asks why he is in possession of a stolen bike.

Emmerdale

Marlon, still recovering from the stroke he suffered last year, stands up to help, and an alarmed April pleads with him to stay at home and rest. April starts to form a plan to keep Marlon safe.

Will is stunned when Apollo, a new stud horse on the farm, escapes and charges up the street. Little does he know that it’s a part of a revenge plot against Will from Cain, who left the gate open.

Elsewhere in the Dales, Marcus arrives home from a failed date with Ethan and is clearly dejected. Naomi drags him away for a night of their own. Also, Vinny toasts to Liv on what would have been her 21st birthday.

EastEnders

Lily begins to question Stacey over her father. These out-of-the-blue questions lead Stacey to know that Whitney piqued Lily’s curiosity and confronts her. Whitney then promises she’ll let Stacey know she’ll tell Ryan when she’s ready.

Later on, Whitney lets Ryan know about her own pregnancy and also swiftly breaks her promise, as she reveals that Lily is pregnant. Phil also extends a helping hand to Billy, allowing him a job to fix his financial woes.