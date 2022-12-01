Ever since its announcement in April 2022, Cocaine Bear has been a talking point for film lovers. The Elizabeth Banks-directed true story film about a 500 lbs black bear who in 1985 ate a duffle bag of cocaine is sure to have everyone talking about it - especially now that the first trailer has been released.

The comedy thriller sees one of the final acting roles of Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year, alongside Keri Russel and Margo Martindale as they try to make sense of a coked up bear causing havoc on a murderous spree in Georgia. It is safe to say that the film, at least after watching the first trailer, differs somewhat from the real story, but it makes for an entertaining watch nonetheless.

The trailer sees the titular Cocaine Bear bash through doors, chase an ambulance, climb trees and slaughter anyone who gets in its path, while drooling and snorting white powder smeared over its face. While police and what looks like drug dealers try to find the missing cocaine, they come to the realisation that the apex predator got to the drugs before they did quoting: “The bear, it f*****g did cocaine. A bear did cocaine.”

The film, released through Universal Studios, might not be up for any Oscars, but if it turns out anything like the trailer, it will be one of the most talked about films of 2023. Having garnered more than 750 thousand views in 12 hours, many YouTube users already say they will be in queue for cinema tickets.

User Hyperstellar commented: “Just say to your best friend "You wanna go see Cocaine Bear in theatres?" Love the absurdity of it all.”

Another user paid tribute to the late Goodfellas actor, saying: “A movie about a bear high off cocaine that’s also Ray Liotta’s last ever film appearance...

“This is cinema. RIP Ray.”

