Christmas dinner: Iceland launch 1p veg sale ahead of Christmas - how to claim
Iceland has launched a new deal where shoppers can get their Christmas vegetables for just 1p for a limited time only.
Budget supermarket Iceland has re-launched its penny sale on fresh and frozen vegetables ahead of Christmas this year. All of Iceland’s vegetables that are priced at £1 will be available for just 1p when shoppers buy three packs online for a limited time only.
Iceland has blown its competitors out of the water, as UK supermarkets battle it out to provide the cheapest vegetables for Christmas dinners this year with many offering a 19p range. However, Iceland shoppers can pick up all their festive trimmings, including Iceland Brussels Sprouts (900g) and Iceland Carrots (600g) now for just 1p each in the sale, making their Christmas Day celebrations cheaper and more delicious than ever before.
Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “Christmas is a special time for families across the UK and given the pressure that the cost-of-living crisis is having on households this year, we’re delighted to support our customers by cutting costs on their festive feasts.”
How to get 1p Christmas veg at Iceland
Customers can put three packs of vegetables in their online basket when doing their weekly shop, entering the code THREEVEG at the checkout to receive the discount. Shoppers that spend £40 or over online are then also eligible to receive free next day delivery for their order.
The sale takes place on Wednesday December 21, so shoppers will have to act quickly to reserve their veggies. All fresh vegetables included in Iceland’s offer will have ‘Best Before’ dates that fall after Christmas Day to ensure they’re fresh and ready for the big day.
Full list of fresh and frozen vegetables included in Iceland’s 1p offer
Iceland 300g Closed Cup Mushrooms
Iceland 800g Garden Peas
Iceland 600g Carrots
Iceland 600g Baby Salad Potato
Iceland 900g Button Sprouts
Iceland 700g Onions
Iceland 400g Broccoli
Iceland 800g Cauliflower Floret
Iceland 725g Mixed Vegetables
Iceland 400g Mash Potato
Iceland 3pk White Onions
Iceland 3pk Red Onions
Iceland 780g Very Fine Whole Green Beans
Iceland 900g Stew Pack
Iceland 600g Petit Pois Peas
Iceland Savoy Green Cabbage
Iceland 125g Button Mushrooms
Iceland 500g Mini Corn Cobs
Iceland 600g Super sweet Sweetcorn
Iceland 900g Sliced Green Beans
Iceland 160g Green Beans
Iceland 250g Chestnut Mushroom
Iceland 160g Kale
Iceland 800g Casserole Vegetables
Iceland 250g Large Flat Mushrooms
Iceland 650g Sliced Mixed Pepper
Iceland 500g Diced Onions
Iceland 550g Fresh Parsnips