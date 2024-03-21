Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV footage shows the moment a house is allegedly petrol bombed with a family inside. Laura Coupland, 39, and her son Lincoln-Jay, 11, have since had to leave their home.

Video of the incident, which happened in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, in July 2023, shows the family’s car in flames and a man standing nearby. Laura claims two petrol bombs were thrown, one at their front door and one at their car. The front door and car were left blackened and smouldering.

Laura said: “Me, my son and dogs were in that house asleep at the time. My son was too scared to go back - it had quite a big effect on us both. I nearly had a nervous breakdown over it all and became very depressed. It’s affected my son too, he’s become quite angry about it.”

Laura Coupland, 39, with her son Lincoln-Jay, 11. The family were at home when their house and car was allegedly petrol bombed. No arrests have been made.

Laura says the family lost everything in the attack as the fire caused smoke damage through the three-bed house. She says the family had to live in temporary accommodation before the council could offer them a new home. They moved into a new home late in 2023, however Laura says her son has to attend a new school due to being moved out of the local area.

No arrests have been made

Laura said: “It was frustrating because it’s serious - I was so angry, I was fuming. We lost everything, our home and car, my son was meant to go to a local school but obviously that all changed.

“Luckily our neighbour had a hose and put the front door fire and the car out until the fire brigade arrived. Above the front door was a gas boiler so we’re very lucky it wasn’t worse.”