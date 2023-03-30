TikTok users are convinced an Australian puss has a scouse accent after a video has made waves across the app. FYI, once you hear it, you won’t be able to unhear it.

The buzz started after TikTok page @phineasthecat shared a video of the Sydney native cat Phineas showing off its loud meow. The clip soon went viral across the app as some noted that the feline’s meow sounded like it had an accent.

Despite being from the other side of the world, TikTok users didn’t hear an Aussie accent though, instead, some thought the cat sounded like it had been born and raised in Liverpool, of all places.

The video currently has almost 10 million views on the popular video-sharing app and a further 2.3 million likes. As you can probably imagine, the comment section of the post is filled with users sharing their surprise at the feline’s unlikely accent.

The video has also made its way across other social media platforms as users continue to marvel over the cat’s distinct sound.

Cat has very ‘scouse’ meow, according to TikTok

Taking to the comments of the post, one TikTok user wrote: "Is he scouse?" While another echoed: "Is this a scouse cat?"

This is not the first time the cat has gone viral across the video-sharing app, as Phineas’ who was born with the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia, has also garnered millions of views for some of his past walking videos.

Check out Phineas’ meow below and decide for yourself if he really does have a scouse sounding chatter:

