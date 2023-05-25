Card Factory rolls out click and collect service to all stores after successful trial
Card Factory is to introduce a click and collect service to all its stores after a successful trial.
Card Factory is to introduce a click and collect service to all its stores after a successful trial. From today, shoppers can have their online orders delivered to one of the greetings card retailer’s 1,000 locations.
After making an order, customers will have a 10 day window to collect, with no processing free for orders over £10.
Digital director Sam Davies said: “Our digital data has shown that more people want to access the high-quality, affordable range of gifts and cards we provide with ease.
“The introduction of our click-and-collect service and ordering products at the click of a few buttons offers flexibility, more choice and adds an extra layer of convenience to shopping with us.”
Earlier this year, Card Factory revealed its profits had tripled to £52.4m. You can check the location of your nearest Card Factory on their website.