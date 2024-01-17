Buckingham Palace: King Charles to 'attend hospital' for enlarged prostate treatment
King Charles will attend hospital for enlarged prostate treatment, Buckingham Palace says
The King will seek treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital, Buckingham Palace has announced. In a statement, the palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."