Brooklyn Beckham has returned to his cooking career by sharing his grilled cheese recipe. His method has, however, divided followers as he shares a bizarre tip for the recipe, which is traditionally a much simpler dish.

Brooklyn, 24, has dabbled in various career changes over the years, from photography to styling. His latest venture in cooking appears to have stuck as he shared a new cooking video to his 15.2million followers last night (Monday, April 24).

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared his grilled cheese recipe in a video that marks his first in nearly two months. Brooklyn shared the amped-up version of the traditional grilled cheese and divided his fans over a bizarre tip at the end of the video.

Brooklyn Beckham cooking video

First, Brooklyn spruced up the plain grilled cheese recipe by adding mushrooms and onions to the dish. He chopped the ingredients up before grilling everything in the pan – while accidentally letting a loose piece of onion toss out of the pan, which did not go unnoticed by viewers.

“That one piece of onion…,” one follower pointed out. Another pointed out that the onion “wasn’t cut diagonally”.

However, there was a more pressing issue that fans of the former barista pointed out. In an attempt to get the right amount of toast on the edges of the grilled cheese, Brooklyn pulls out a blowtorch to crispen the sandwich.

His followers branded the tip as “unnecessary”. Another said Brooklyn’s long grilled cheese method was “so extra for a sandwich”.