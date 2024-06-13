The average adult expects to live in six homes in three different cities and work six jobs over the course of their lifetime, research has revealed. | Tom Wren / SWNS

The average adult expects to live in six homes in three different cities and work six jobs over the course of their lifetime, research has revealed.

A study of 2,000 adults exploring how they think their future will map out, also found they think they will own seven cars and visit 11 different countries in their lifetime.

But 59 per cent admit the best laid plans often don’t work out – and believe their aspirations might change through their life.

This is reflected in the 72 per cent who think their spending habits will take a different direction as priorities change.

Enjoying nice holidays (50 per cent) and making sure their kids are happy (42 per cent) were the main future priorities for those polled, while one in five said buying a new property was a major driver for them.

Making sure you’re protected

The research was commissioned by AXA UK as part of its ‘Future You Will Thank You’ campaign.

Tara Foley, CEO of AXA UK and Ireland, said: "The future holds so many uncertainties that it’s hard to make steadfast plans, and unwelcome surprises can catch us all off guard.

“Making sure you’re protected if the worst should happen offers security and reassurance in a world where nothing can be taken for granted.

“Our research shows that people are thinking seriously about their future, investing money for a rainy day and taking out insurance to protect what matters most.”

The research found despite people’s best efforts, 58 per cent felt they should be doing more to protect their future self.

With health and wellness (56 per cent), financial planning (46 per cent) and emergency preparedness (24 per cent) all areas they feel they should focus on more.

It also emerged there is a strong awareness when it comes to future financial plans, with 49 per cent saying they have a blueprint to achieve their long-term goals.

Just nine per cent do not have one – and don’t plan to create one in the future.

Compared to previous AXA research in 2022, when it comes to cutting back, eating out and clothes remain the two expenditures people would like to curb.

But they are looking to splash out more on holidays since 2022 (36 per cent, up from 27 per cent).

Taking out insurance

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found people are continuing to prioritise protecting themselves against unplanned eventualities by taking out insurance.

The average adult spends an estimated £690 on their various insurance policies each year, £129 more than two years ago. This includes cover for car, home, mobile devices, health, travel and other valuable items.

Although 43 per cent admitted they opted for the cheapest option when it came to buying insurance – in the hope they never need it.

Car (64 per cent), house (60 per cent) and contents (45 per cent) remain the top three insurance policies people are purchasing to protect themselves from unexpected future events.

Tara Foley added: “As a society, we’ve experienced so many unexpected changes over the past few years and our survey shows people are aware of the need to protect themselves against future risks.