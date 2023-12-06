British Gas offers half price electricity on Christmas Day - who is eligible?

The offer is part of British Gas’ reward scheme PeakSave, which will also entitle customers to half price electricity on Sunday’s.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many of us across the country are trying to keep costs low when it comes to our gas and electricity.

While families and friends gather for Christmas Day as some of us spend the whole day at home, the amount of electricity used that day may be a concern.

To help alleviate the stress and worries of electricity usage on Christmas Day, energy and home service providers British Gas have announced that they will be offering their customers half price electricity on Christmas Day.

As part of British Gas’ reward scheme PeakSave, the offer of half price electricity is an available option not only on Christmas Day but also for every upcoming Sunday from 11am until 4pm.

How does the half price electricity offer from British Gas work?

You will use electricity as normal, and your smart meter will tell British Gas how much has been used. British Gas will then credit the customer's account with half of what was spent on the day.

How do I claim half price electricity with British Gas?

To be eligible for half price electricity on Sunday’s and Christmas Day, there are certain requirements to meet.

You must be a British Gas electricity customer, have a smart meter installed and also by pay Direct Debit or when you receive your bill.

What if I don’t meet the requirements for half price electricity with British Gas?

For those who do not meet the above criteria, there are still ways to take advantage of the offering from British Gas.

British Gas electricity customers who prepay, or those without a smart meter are encouraged to register their interest in PeakSave, with British Gas following up on the registration.

Those who aren’t British Gas electricity customers can consider switching, by visiting their website and finding the electricity tariff which is right for them.

How long will PeakSave Sundays go on for?

British Gas electricity customers will be entitled to half price electricity on Christmas Day as well as on Sundays, up until the end of February.

Those signed up to PeakSave will be automatically included, so there is no need to sign up again.