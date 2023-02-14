A Go Fund Me page set-up in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who died of stab wounds in Warrington on Saturday, has raised tens of thousands of pounds within 24 hours of its launch as overwhelming support and well wishes continue to flood in for her grieving family.

Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm on February 11, after Brianna’s body was found on a path. Cheshire Police have since confirmed Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds in what they called a ‘targeted’ attack.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15 and from the local area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody to assist with the police investigation. Police say there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

Now, a Go Fund Me fundraising page , has received more than £63,000 from people all over the world, exceeding its £4,216 goal. The page was set up by two individuals, Victoria Potter and Jacob Potter who described Brianna as an “outgoing and confident girl.”

They said the money raised would be handed over to her family to help them with funeral costs, as well as to make it a ‘pink and colourful’ theme to “match her personality.” They said: “She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her. She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world.

“We have set up this page to help the family at this truly devastating time. We need your support to help them with funeral costs (we want to make this pink and colourful to match her personality) and ask if you can spare anything no matter how small to try to relieve their stress and allow them to grieve their beautiful daughter.”

Many have also paid tribute to Brianna. One said: “Words do little justice for the overwhelming hurt, sadness and anger that is felt among us. Brianna’s life and all that she could have been, stolen from her. My deepest, deepest condolences for her family and those close to her. We will keep her name and memory alive. I will never forget. For you Brianna.”

Brianna’s death has since sent shockwaves across the local community and beyond, with many raising the ongoing issue with knife crime, especially among teenagers.

Brianna Ghey. Credit: GoFundMe

However, Cheshire Constabulary stressed there has been no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding her death are hate related and they are investigating all enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the murder.

Police have also increased their presence in the local area to address any concerns residents may have. Cheshire Constabulary’s Detective Chief Superintendent, Mike Evans said those with information are urged to come forward to assist with the enquiries.

He said: “We would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch. We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

A police forensic officer at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire after a teenage girl was found dead in the park with serious injuries. Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to the park at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl. Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.