BrewDog is buying every voter a pint on election day

As the UK prepares to head to the polls, BrewDog is encouraging the nation to exercise its democratic - and very punk - right to vote by pledging a free pint for every voter visiting a UK BrewDog bar on Thursday 4th July.

The return of the Vote Punk campaign invites UK voters to toast their electoral freedom with a pint courtesy of the Scottish brewer, whatever their political preference. If you’re voting in person, all you need to do is take a selfie outside the polling station after you’ve voted and show this to the bar staff at your nearest BrewDog bar to enjoy a pint of Punk IPA or Punk AF, on the house. Those casting their ballot by post can redeem a free pint by showing their postal registration confirmation email.

The offer will be running throughout Election Day (Thursday 4th July 2024), and if you have a four legged friend accompanying you to the polls, then there’s a treat in store for them too. Bring them along to a BrewDog bar and they’ll enjoy a pint of ‘dog beer’ or dog treats where available, while you sip your Punk IPA.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “We’ve been toasting Brits’ right to vote with our Vote Punk campaign since 2017, with thousands of free pints poured - because where better to go after the polls than the pub?

“BrewDog isn’t here to influence which way you vote, but one thing we don’t love is voter apathy. That’s why we want to encourage as many people as possible to make their voice heard at polling stations up and down the country this year. So, if you’re placing your ballot we’d like to buy you a pint of Punk IPA or Punk AF, because exercising your democratic right to vote is definitely punk!”

Vote Punk will run for one day only on Thursday 4th of July in BrewDog bars, pubs and franchises in the UK & Republic of Ireland excluding; Edinburgh Airport, Waterloo Arms and Gatwick Airport.