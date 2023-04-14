Blackpool Pleasure Beach goers found themself facing an unexpected thrill on Tuesday (April 11) after having to walk down from one of the park’s roller coaster. The adrenaline hunters got stranded at the top of The Big One after operators were forced to stop the ride just feet away from the summit due to windy weather.

Just before reaching the peak of the roller coaster ride, ahead of its first big drop, the ride ground to a halt, forcing the passengers to make their way down by foot. Park staff climbed the ride to reach the people onboard, who then had to grip the handrails to make their way to the ground.

Making their way down the 400-step safety stairs, the passengers might have got their rush of adrenaline, but not in the way they had intended as they could catch a good view of the park and the sea. The Pleasure Beach said the decision to stop the ride was due to strong gusts of wind, and the ride remained closed for the rest of the day.

While the park decided to start the ride again on Wednesday, they eventually chose to close it again for the rest of the day. A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “At 2.50pm on Tuesday, April 11, Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped the Big One train on the ride’s lift hill due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

