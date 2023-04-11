Tony Robinson, 76, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and spoke to stand-in host Christine Lampard about Blackadder’s 40th anniversary. During his appearance, Robinson alluded to the return of the show and dropped hints and what may be to come.

He said: “All I’m going to say is: everybody likes to celebrate a 40th anniversary, don’t they? So there must be some fresh way we can celebrate our 40th birthday, wouldn’t you think?”

Blackadder starred Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Tim McInnerny, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie and ran on the BBC for four series between 1983-1989. The series also had a number of specials which aired in the 1990’s.

In 2021, Robinson said that a reunion was “not on the horizon,” telling The Independent: “A lot of the reason for the interest of a reunion is because it has been incorporated into the curriculum. Another advantage is that it wasn’t set at the time it was written, which was also helpful for Shakespeare and Brecht.”

Tony Robinson is best known for playing Balrick in Blackadder and was also the host of Time Team. The 76-year-old is a Bristol City fan, despite being born in London.