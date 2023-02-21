Picking your first car as a new driver on the road can be a tricky task, with things such as fuel economy, engine size and more to take into account. But, a study has revealed the best cars for new, young drivers to purchase in 2023.

Group 1 Automotive has analysed the best used cars for young drivers, using consumer data by Mintel to discover the most important factors. The vehicles were then ranked according to brand, size, reliability, upfront cost, value for money and sustainability.

In the UK, you can legally pass your driving test at the age of 17, which according to Passmefast.org is the age at which you have the best chances of passing your test. In fact, pass rates for 17-year-olds stand at 55.8 percent.

There’s very little change in the pass rate for those who pass in the age bracket of 19 - 26 years old, with all in this age range enjoying pass rates around the national average. Past 26, the pass rate steadily decreases.

For younger ‘Gen Z’ drivers, value for money was the most important factor after reliability, followed by price paid upfront and sustainability with brand also up there, as younger people preferred brands such as BMW’s over Toyota.

The best used cars for young drivers in 2023

Toyota - Yaris Hybrid

Toyota - Auris Hybrid

Mercedes - A Class Hybrid

Kia - Ceed Diesel

Kia - Ceed Petrol

Toyota - Yaris Petrol

BMW - 3 Series Diesel

Ford - Focus Petrol

Volkswagen - Up