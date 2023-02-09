Staff at publishers DC Thomson are facing up to the prospect of redundancy as the company is set to close titles. The company has offices across Scotland including Dundee and Glasgow as well as sites in London and Colchester.

The publisher also owns popular magazine titles such as The Beano and The People’s Friend. The news of closures was delivered to team members at an all staff meeting on February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Miskin, chief executive of DC Thomson’s media business, said: "We have today announced significant changes to our company, which involve the reshaping of our media portfolio and the simplification of the underlying structure.

“These moves are vital to set us up to thrive in the future and to respond to the difficult economic environment we are in."

Most Popular

She added: “Unfortunately, we have also had to make difficult decisions concerning those brands and activities which sit outside these growth areas.

DC Thomson own several newspapers and magazines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad