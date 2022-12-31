BBC Call the Midwife: full cast and how to watch series 12, will the Christmas special storylines continue?
The latest series of Call The Midwife begins on New Year’s Day, after the Christmas special left some storylines wide open
Where many Christmas specials look to act as a single story arc contained in one episode, the 2022 Call The Midwife decided to eschew convention. While the show managed to resolve some storylines during its Christmas Eve screening, it threw open a few questions we hope will be answered throughout series 12 of the popular show, beginning New Year’s Day on BBC One. Some spoilers ahead…
The biggest takeaway from the Christmas Special occurred when Nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George, was finally asked for her hand in marriage by the dashing Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix. While the Christmas episode saw Matthew being advised left, right and centre about his proposition, ultimately he managed to pop the question - which Trixie promptly accepted.
Christmas viewers may also wonder if the friendship struck up between Reggie Jackson, played by Daniel Laurie, and new mum Cindy who throughout the Christmas episode went from problem to problem after her release from Holloway Prison. The pair became somewhat inspirations, with Cindy sitting on stage with her newborn, giving Reggie the confidence to perform at the talent show. Will Cindy become a regular around the East London area?
Producers of the show, based on the historical memoirs of nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth, have already revealed that there will be a total of eight episodes comprising the new series. But those looking for a few additional spoilers may once again be disappointed - creator Heidi Thomas has been tight-lipped on what viewers can expect in 2023.
With the show having already covered topical issues including nationalised healthcare, infertility, teen pregnancy and adoption, and with the series inching closer to the 70s, will the changing attitudes leading into the new decade be at play throughout the new series?
Full cast list for Call The Midwife series 12
- Helen George as Nurse Beatrix "Trixie" Franklin
- Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward
- Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne
- Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda
- Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan
- Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan
- Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane.
- Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances
- Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins
- Laura Main as Shelagh Turner
- Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner
How can I watch the new series of Call The Midwife?
The twelfth series of Call The Midwife will begin on New Year’s Day at 8pm on BBC One and will air weekly. Previous episodes, including earlier seasons of the show, can be watched through the BBC iPlayer.