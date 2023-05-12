The full line-up of presenters hosting this year’s BAFTA TV awards has been revealed. The star-studded event is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 14.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, and will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm.

Joining the two comedians on stage will be Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue, Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Motsi Mabuse, Oti Mabuse, Rebecca Ferguson and Roisin Conaty.

Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg completes Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they come off stage, as part of the BBC’s coverage for the event.

Amelia said: “I’m so excited to be this year’s backstage host at the BAFTA TV Awards! I’m really looking forward to showing the audiences watching at home an exclusive look at what happens backstage. I’ll be getting an inside take on all of the big gossip on the night, whose flirting with who and of course I’ll be looking for my next date…”

Singer-songwriter Jax Jones opens the show with a performance of his hit song Where Did You Go. The singer, along with fellow musician Callum Scott, will then perform their new single Whistle.

Full list of presenters confirmed for the BAFTA TV Awards:

Adrian Lester

Aisling Bea

Brian Gleeson

Catherine Tate

Charlene White

Chris Ramsey

Cush Jumbo

Dame Harriet Walter

Dannii Minogue

Danny Dyer

David Harewood

David Tennant

Ellie Taylor

Emily Maitlis

Freema Agyeman

Golda Rosheuvel

Harriet Dyer

Jermaine Jenas

Jon Sopel

Layton Williams

Sir Lenny Henry

Lesley Sharp

Mark Addy

Mawaan Rizwan

Motsi Mabuse

Niamh Algar

Oti Mabuse

Patrick Brammall

Rebecca Ferguson

Roisin Conaty

Rosie Ramsey

Russell Tovey

Ruth Madeley

