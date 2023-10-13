Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An art teacher has received a lifetime ban from teaching after sending topless photos of her to a student and asking them to meet her in a cupboard to kiss. Georgie Worboys, 44, who taught at Prince William School in Oundle, Northamptonshire has been banned indefinitely as a result of a teacher misconduct panel.

According to a report published by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) on Wednesday (October 11), she was alleged to have engaged in inappropriate contact with a student, including sending them ‘a large volume of Facebook messages’ and asking for their phone number.

Miss Worboys then allegedly sent a topless picture, requesting that the student send 'nudes' or photos 'of a sexual nature', and bombarded them with sexually explicit messages. These included one saying: "You always contact when I'm naked".

Miss Worboys was also alleged to have attempted to cover up her contact with the student, telling them to delete messages and her phone number. Further allegations included that she touched students inappropriately, including putting her hand on one student's back and hugging another in the school toilets.

She was also said to have asked a student about their sexuality and whether they were a virgin, as well as asking them to meet in an art cupboard so that they could kiss. Miss Worboys said she did not admit the allegations in an email to the TRA in July.

However, the TRA report found a number of the allegations were proven. The report said the panel was satisfied that Miss Worboys' conduct had breached professional standards and amounted to "misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

