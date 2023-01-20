A “desperate” search for a cat who went missing inside the Eurotunnel has been launched. Seven-year-old Zorro was on his way to Portugal with his family when he escaped while his chip was getting checked during boarding.

The owners are working with major charity Animal Search UK, spearheading the hunt for the missing pet. Zorro has not been seen since Friday (January 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feline has been described as black and white with a small black smudge on his left cheek. He has green eyes and was not wearing a collar at the time of his disappearance.

A spokesperson for the animal rescue charity, Alisha Turner, said: “We are desperate to find Zorro and reunite him with his worried owners. He escaped his pet carrier inside the Eurotunnel site and was described as being very spooked at the time.

Most Popular

“Zorro has most likely gone into hiding and is lying somewhere scared and cold. Don’t hesitate to contact us if anyone has seen or knows anything. Help reunite Zorro with his owners."

Credit: Animal Rescue UK

Advertisement Hide Ad