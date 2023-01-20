Unite the Union - which represents 100,000 NHS workers - has announced ambulance workers across England and Wales will strike on six extra days in February and March. Members of the union will join more than 10,000 ambulance staff represented by GMB who are set to stage a mass walkout on February 6.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is also set to strike for 12 hours on February 6 and 7 after a successful vote from services in England and Wales on Monday. The unresolved and ongoing pay dispute with the government means Unite will now strike for a total of 10 new days in early 2023.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The government has gone from clapping NHS workers during the pandemic, to ignoring them, insulting them, and now threatening them with the sack if they fight for decent pay. Ministers are paying the price for this in the growing anger among NHS workers and, as a result, growing support for strike action.

“A responsible government would get around the table for real talks with the unions and get the current crisis sorted with a wage deal that matches workers’ expectations. Their continued failure to do so will only result in more and more strikes.”

Unite has announced the dates for the new strike are February 17, 20 and 22 and March 6 and 20. Here’s the list of all ten dates ambulance workers will be striking in 2023.

Ambulance strike dates in 2023 for Unite the Union

