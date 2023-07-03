Amazon Prime customers will be able to treat themselves to a once-in-a-life-time experience this Prime Day. For the first time, Amazon is launching Prime Experience deals on Prime Day which include ‘unmissable’ opportunities including the chance to meet your favourite celebrity, or visit the set of your favourite TV shows.

Prime Experience’s cost from just £12 and have been launched to celebrate ‘the very best of Amazon Prime’. Some of the top experiences include the chance to go on set with the cast of Neighbours in Australia, head into the recording studio with McFly, and get business mentoring from Dragon’s Den Sara Davies MBE.

Rapper-turned-chef Big Zuu and Manchester City footballing legend, Yaya Touré are also signed up to deliver epic experiences exclusively to Prime members this Prime Day. For the chance to buy a once-in-a-lifetime Prime Experience, Prime Members should visit www.amazon.co.uk/primeexperiences on July 11 and 12.

During Prime Day, the five experiences will drop at varying, undisclosed times, each tied to a great value Prime Day deal. The first Prime member to click through to buy each experience when it becomes clickable on the Prime Experiences page will be successful.

It’s expected that demand for the one-off experiences will be high, so each lucky Prime member who successfully snaps up a Prime Experience during Prime Day will be contacted by a member of the Amazon team within 24 hours to confirm their purchase has been successful.

Amazon’s Prime Experiences

Experience Amazon Music with McFly

Secure the ultimate afternoon with pop rock sensations McFly, where the experience really will be all about you thanks to Amazon Music. One lucky Prime member and a friend will meet McFly at their London studio and watch an intimate gig just for them, with the band even including the customer’s name in one of McFly’s hit songs during the set. To be in with a chance of purchasing, customers need to keep their eyes on thePrime Experiences page and snap up the JBL Portable Speaker with the experience when it becomes clickable during Prime Day.

Experience Fast Delivery with Yaya Touré

What’s the one thing that legendary footballer Yaya Touré and Amazon Prime have in common? Fast, reliable delivery! Yaya, the only player with a 100% penalty conversion rate in the Premier League, will host a private football training session, teaching one customer and three friends exactly how to deliver in the box, with a ‘perfect penalty’ tutorial alongside drills and training in set pieces. One lucky Prime member can secure the session by purchasing the Mitre Impel L30P Football with the experience when it becomes clickable on the Prime Experiences page - a must have for any football fanatic.

Experience Small Business Support with Dragon’s Den Sara Davies

Over 100,000 small British businesses are already selling through Amazon UK, and one budding entrepreneur is being given a chance to kickstart their success with direct mentoring from celebrity businesswoman Sara Davies, MBE. The business mogul will help one lucky Prime member take their enterprise to the next level with monthly meetings and expert advice until the end of the year. To be in with chance of bagging the mentoring program, budding entrepreneurs should check out the Prime Experiences page and snap up the Dingbats Wildlife Notebook when it goes live with the experience on Prime Day. Dingbats is one of the many small businesses selling on Amazon supported with leading-edge ecommerce tools and services to reach millions of customers online around the world.

Library picture. Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of McFly attend the UK Premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons - Honour Among Thieves" on March 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for eOne)

Experience Amazon Fresh with Big Zuu and Mob

Foodie fans get ready - rapper-turned-chef, Big Zuu and stars of famed cooking channel, Mob are primed and ready to cook for your mob! The expert chefs are teaming up with Amazon Fresh to offer a supper club feast for one lucky buyer and five friends hosted at Mob’s studio. Two members of the group will also receive a personalised cookery session and behind-the-scenes Mob tour. Prime members looking to enjoy the feast should watch out for the Uten Digital Kitchen Scales when they go live with the experience on the Prime Experiences page.

Experience Freevee Through Prime Video with The Cast of Neighbours