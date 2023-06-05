Aldi is making a major change to all of its stores in a bid to save cash as energy prices soar. The budget retailer will reportedly be ‘turning off lights’ in all its supermarkets to cut down on the high energy costs and look for new ways to compete with rivals and deliver lower prices for shoppers.

According to the Telegraph, Aldi is said to be cutting the number of lights it has switched on across all its supermarkets from this month, as part of measures designed to cut energy bills and help towards net zero efforts.

The news comes following a trial where the German grocer turned off some of the lights in four stores earlier this year. A spokesman told The Telegraph that these new measures, including introducing more energy-efficient LED lighting into stores, “will reduce our energy consumption by around 10pc, whilst maintaining an excellent in store experience for our customers”.

“Through measures like this we’re able to make our stores even more sustainable and maintain our position as the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket.”

The reduction is not expected to affect shoppers’ experiences with Aldi adding that eco-friendly moves, including the installation of heat pumps across all new stores, will help to lower prices for shoppers. Around 400 existing stores and all new stores will get the new energy efficient lighting technology which will also extend the lifespan of light fittings from around two to 10 years.

The specialbuys section at an Aldi. Picture from Aldi and James Newell

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We have a number of ongoing sustainability initiatives, including the use of solar panels, switching to 100% renewable electricity and investing in a greener fleet. We’ve also introduced more energy-efficient LED lighting into stores which will reduce our energy consumption by around 10%, whilst maintaining an excellent in store experience for our customers.

