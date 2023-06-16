Al Pacino, 83 and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first child together, it has been announced. Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfield, confirmed the Hollywood actor and his partner had welcomed a son named Roman Pacino but the baby’s date of birth has not yet been revealed.

The news of the baby’s arrival came one day after the couple were spotted on a date in Los Angeles together. In a picture of the outing the pair were seen out for dinner at Sunset Tower, located in West Hollywood.

A representative for the couple made the announcement on Thursday (June 15) exclusively to DailyMail.com and revealed the newborn’s name.

A statement read: “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.”

The Oscar winner’s partner revealed she was eight months pregnant last month. The actor is already a father to three children from two previous relationships. He shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with National Lampoon star Beverly D’Angelo, having had Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

The news comes just a month after his longtime colleague Robert De Niro, 79 welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend, Tiffany Chen last month. The Hollywood icons have starred together in blockbusters such as 2019’s The Irishman, 1995’s Heat and 1974’s The Godfather Part II.

Who is Noor Alfallah & age

Noor has previously been linked romantically with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and cinema icon Clint Eastwood – although in the latter’s case she said they were just family friends.

According to a report by Page Six in April 2022, the age gap between them “doesn’t seem to be a problem”, adding that the Kuwaiti-American film producer “mostly dates very rich older men”.

The source said: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” Most recently, she shared a photo with Al via Instagram on April 20, 2023.

