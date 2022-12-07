Temperatures around the UK are beginning to plummet, with multiple areas around the UK set to experience multiple days of sub zero temperatures. In this weather, driving conditions can be testing.

Multiple weather warnings have also been issued for ice around various parts of the UK. Ice is a real threat to drivers, as it can make your car much harder to control and your tires may struggle to grip.

According to the Express , Christmas Eve is the day where most crashes occur on roads in the UK. This can be attributed to many things such as bad weather, an increase in road traffic and more.

As the weather starts to get cold, the Met Office has shared six tips to properly prepare your car for the winter. No one likes their car breaking down at any time of the year, but there’s arguably no worse time than in freezing cold weather.

These tips are simple, and something people regularly do but come with higher importance this time of the year. The tips come from the RAC, who recommend using the acronym ‘FORCES’.

Six simple tips to prepare your car for the winter

Fuel

An obvious one, but make sure you have enough fuel for a journey. During the festive season, more cars are on the road. In heavy traffic, cars use more fuel than usual.

Oil

Checking your oil is an easy yet vital thing you should do before setting off every now and then. Using the dipstick under your bonnet, the oil should sit in the dip, if it does, then you have a good amount. If not, top up.

Rubber

It’s important to check your tire tread depth and air pressure before getting out on the road, especially if it’s icy. well-maintained tyres are vital to give you traction and grip on icy, wet surfaces.

Coolant

Coolant is a mixture of water and antifreeze, and is circulated around your engine to cool it, ensuring it doesn’t overheat. You should regularly check your coolant levels to make sure your car is ticking along nicely. Only do it when your car has been dormant for awhile so you’re not scalded.

Electrics

According to the Met Office Battery problems are the reason for more RAC call-outs in winter than anything else, so check all electronics and remember to not leave anything on that may drain the battery. Also, check your lights as well as in the winter the UK has just over eight hours from sunrise to sunset.

Screenwash

