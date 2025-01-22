28-day charity health and fitness challenge
Get Fit Today is running a 28-day charity challenge this February to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.
For a £20 donation (every penny goes to Alzheimer’s UK) you will get a new and achievable 5-day fitness challenge every week followed by a nutrition challenge every weekend plus access to instructional videos and downloadable e-books.
You will be invited to join a private WhatsApp group to stay motivated and encouraged with everyone else on the challenge as well as being guided by our team of incredible fitness professionals.
Get Fit Today is a Northampton based fitness company offering group fitness classes, personal training, senior fitness and online fitness & nutrition coaching.
Help us help Alzheimer's UK by taking part in our 28-day challenge this February.