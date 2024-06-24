1 in 5 office workers will never prepare lunch at home, study finds

Frive

Office workers scoff 99 sandwiches, 88 chocolate bars and 67 pasties from shop-bought lunches each year.

A poll of 1,300 workers based in an office found 64 per cent will purchase a shop-bought lunch at least once a week – with one in five rarely or never preparing it at home.

Others get through 62 wraps, 61 pasta pots, and even 50 packets of sushi when working from the office.

More than half (53 per cent) of those who buy lunch feel it’s more convenient, 32 per cent don’t have the time to prepare a lunch at home – and 22 per cent are too tired to whip something up for the next day after a shift.

Despite this, 80 per cent claim that having a healthy lunch during their working day is important to them, yet 91 per cent don’t always check the ingredients list on the items they buy.

Of these, 43 per cent are in too much of a rush to check, and 23 per cent overlook it because it’s not always displayed directly on the packet.

Getting the easy option at lunch

George Taylor, founder and CEO of meal delivery firm Frive, said: “With today’s demanding job roles and time constraints, we’ve all been guilty of getting the easy option at lunch.

“But the reality is many of these on-the-go-products can be packed full of artificial preservatives, additives, and flavour enhancers that the body is just simply not designed to consume - and it’s compromising our health.

“We want to inspire and enable busy people to eat well, live better, and thrive by delivering high-quality, chef-prepared meals packed with nutrition while still being incredibly tasty.”

It also emerged 80 per cent find it confusing to understand what ingredients actually go into on-the-go lunches.

Among the ingredients commonly found in lunches which are baffling workers include modified food starch, xanthan gum, potassium chloride, and high fructose corn syrup.

More than a third (37 per cent) didn’t think they’d be able to confidently explain what any of them are, and 63 per cent were unsure on the impact they could have on their health.

While 32 per cent admit they rarely or never recognise all the ingredients listed even when they do check.

A move to healthier lunches

But many office workers are craving simpler options, as 89 per cent love lunches made from fresh and natural ingredients, containing no ultra-processed foods or preservatives.

However, 56 per cent struggle to find somewhere near their place of work they can grab a healthy and nutritious lunch, with supermarkets (55 per cent) being the most popular retailer for workers to grab a lunch from.

Nutritionist Sophie Trotman, who has teamed up with Frive, which claims to create meals with no artificial preservatives, additives, flavourings, or sweeteners, added: “It’s clear we’re trying to be healthy, but often the places we buy our lunch don’t make it easy for us.

“Ingredients lists can be really long, and full of things we don’t recognise - and sometimes they aren’t even displayed at all. Often pre-packaged options are ultra-processed and packed full of preservatives to make them last longer on the shelf.

“Consuming these additional ingredients on a regular basis can contribute to a whole host of health concerns.

“Many popular lunch options are also often high in carbohydrates and unhealthy fats while lacking in protein, which is essential for making us feel full.

