Car park machines in Corby out of order after thefts

Four car parking ticket machines are out of order after they were damaged by thieves.

The machines at Parklands Gateway and Victoria Place car parks in Corby town centre had their contents stolen on Tuesday, February 13.

The cost of the money stolen and the repairs to the machines is estimated to be around £3,000.

There is still one working machine in each of the car parks for drivers to use.

A Corby Council spokeswoman said: “Four of our car park ticket machines were broken in to on Tuesday, February 13, and we have passed on all of the information to the police to investigate this thoroughly.

“As the machines are emptied frequently and the damage can be repaired, the loss and repair costs is circa £3k.

“We apologise for the current inconvenience to customers that this has caused, we would like to reassure them that we have ordered new parts and will ensure all ticket machines are back in operation as soon as possible.”

The spate came just days after a similar string of incidents where thieves targeted four machines in one night in Market Harborough although police have not formally linked the crimes.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We’re investigating the thefts and are currently waiting for CCTV images to help us progress our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should phone Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.