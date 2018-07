The Kettering roads that won’t be gritted as a priority

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal the roads in the Kettering district which have been downgraded on the county council’s gritting network.

It’s part of a move to save the authority £475,000 - but one councillor says you can be “pretty sure” it will result in accidents.

The Kettering roads being downgraded are:

Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth

Desborough Road, Arthingworth

Kelmarsh Road, Arthingworth

Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave

Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave

St Botolphs Road, Barton Seagrave

Cransley Hill, Broughton

Northampton Road, Broughton

Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer

Kettering Road, Cranford

Broughton Hill, Cransley

Arthingworth Road, Desborough

Broadlands, Desborough

Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough

Gladstone Road, Desborough

Ise Vale Avenue, Desborough

Rushton Road, Desborough

Stoke Albany Road, Desborough

Newton Road, Geddington

Loddington Road, Great Cransley

High Street, Harrington

Loddington Road, Harrington

Rothwell Road, Harrington

Furnace Lane, Isham

Argyll Street, Kettering

Arthingworth Road, Kelmarsh

Avondale Road, Kettering

Bryant Road, Kettering

Carriage Drive, Kettering

Charles Street, Kettering

Churchill Way, Kettering

Cleveland Avenue, Kettering

Cransley Road, Loddington

Edith Road, Kettering

Elizabeth Road, Kettering

Geddington Road, Newton

Grafton Street, Kettering

Hallwood Road, Kettering

Headlands, Kettering

Highfield Road, Kettering

Margaret Road, Kettering

Neale Avenue, Kettering

North Park Drive, Kettering

Park View, Kettering

Pipers Hill Road, Kettering

Regent Street, Kettering

Rushton Road, Newton

St Johns Road, Kettering

Station Road, Kettering

The Oval, Kettering

Walgrave Road, Old

Rothwell Road, Orton

Greening Road, Rothwell

Harrington Road, Rothwell

High Hill Avenue, Rothwell

Kettering Road, Rothwell

Kipton Field, Rothwell

Loddington Road, Rothwell

Slade Valley Avenue, Rothwell

Desborough Road, Rushton

Rushton Road, Rushton

Ashley Road, Stoke Albany

Desborough Road, Stoke Albany

Rothwell Road, Thorpe Malsor

High Street, Walgrave

Holcot Road, Walgrave

Lower Green, Walgrave

Old Road, Walgrave