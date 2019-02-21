Letter: Youngster’s act of charity was so touching

Letter writer Phyllis Buckby says she was touched by the actions of a young man she saw helping an injured bird in Rothwell...

I want to tell you of the most amazing event I witnessed this morning.

My husband and I were walking into Rothwell along the Desborough Road when we encountered a young man by the bus shelter right by the Old Nunnery.

He asked us if we had got anything in which he could wrap an injured pigeon that was in the bus shelter, so that he could take it to the vet.

Unfortunately we only had a plastic bag.

He did no more than take his coat off, wrap the pigeon in it and with my husband carrying his school bag he set off for the vets.

My husband said that when they reached the vet they were told the poor creature was too badly injured and would have to be put to sleep.

This lad (unfortunately we didn’t ask his name) acted in the most selfless way and I cannot praise him enough.

We hear a lot of bad stories about youngsters, but this really warmed my heart.

I just hope his mum was not too cross about his mucky coat.

Phyllis Buckby, Rothwell